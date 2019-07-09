Hosea Helps is hosting their annual Back to School Jamboree in July to help students in need get back to class with all the supplies needed for success.
On July 27, Hosea Helps is providing free school resources along with fresh produce, clothing, fitness demonstrations and more to thousands of children and educators in the Metro Atlanta area at the event. This year’s event will be hosted at the Georgia International Convention Center starting promptly at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.
Hosea Helps is seeking donations of canned vegetables, breakfast food, toiletry items and monetary donations in support of this event. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4779 Mindy Drive in Atlanta.
According to members of Hosea Helps, the Back to School Jamboree was formed as a result of recognizing that more than 15 million kids live in extreme poverty in the U.S. arrive on the first day of school without the supplies they need to learn and 94 percent of public school teachers that work in low income areas are forced to pay for classroom supplies each year from lack of funding.
The organization’s School Readiness Initiative refers to the academic, independence, communication and social skills children need to do well in school and requires that children have their basic needs met with clothing, breakfast, books and school supplies and other resources.
For more information on Hosea Helps and the upcoming event, visit www.facebook.com/4hosea.
