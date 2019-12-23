Northwest Georgia as a whole was seeing the lowest prices in Georgia, according to a survey by AAA-The Auto Club Group.
Regular-unleaded gasoline in Floyd County was selling for well below the state and national averages heading into the Christmas holiday.
The least expensive Georgia regional markets for regular-unleaded were on this side of the state — in Dalton at $2.29 per gallon, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.30 a gallon and Rome at $2.31 a gallon.
Bartow County gas stations were averaging $2.37 per gallon Monday and Paulding prices were about the same.
Regular unleaded gas prices averaged $2.382 per gallon in Georgia and $2.548 nationwide, according to AAA.
Georgia average prices for other grades of gas were $2.691 for mid-grade, $2.988 for premium and $2.908 for diesel.
The most expensive metro markets for regular-unleaded were found in south and southeast Georgia in Savannah ($2.45), Brunswick-Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.43), and Valdosta ($2.42), according to the survey.
Monday’s statewide average for regular-unleaded was 1 cent less than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month, and 24 cents more than this time last year, a news release stated.
It now costs $35.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank — $6.90 less than what motorists paid in May 2018 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon, said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group.
“As stocks continue to grow, while demand remains robust, pump prices across the nation are likely to hold steady or drop through the week,” Waiters said. “While that will offer savings to motorists, it is not as much as they saw last December.”
She said gas prices are higher this year compared to 2018 in part due to higher crude oil prices this winter over last.
Waiters said the Energy Information Administration reported total domestic gasoline stocks increased for the sixth consecutive week.
Stocks increased by 2.5 million barrels last week, bringing the total to 237.3 million barrels. Last week’s gas demand hit 9.411 million barrels — up from last year’s 9.243 million barrels at this time, the release stated.
The national average price for regular-unleaded gasoline is $2.54 per gallon, which is 1 cent less than last week, 5 cents less than a month ago, and 21 cents more than last year.
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. It surveys 130,000 stations based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express.
