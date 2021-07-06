A man linked to the death of three people whose bodies were found in Kennesaw over the weekend does not pose an “active threat to the public at large,” Cobb police said Tuesday.
The search for the suspect began Saturday with a shooting at Kennesaw’s Pinetree Country Club.
At about 2:21 p.m. Saturday, Cobb police were dispatched to the country club after receiving a report that someone had been shot. There, they found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, the club’s head of golf, who had been shot in the head. In the bed of the truck, police found two more bodies “with apparent gunshot wounds.”
In claiming there was no threat to the general public Tuesday morning, Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said detectives had learned Siller “happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck. It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.
“The two other deceased males who were found in the truck, Paul Pierson and the unidentified male, appear to have no relation to the location at all,” Delk said in an email. “We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive.”
Police have not released many details about the other two deceased men, but did say the truck belonged to Pierson, who was 76. The truck has a Kansas license plate, the MDJ observed at the scene on Saturday.
Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Kennesaw State University issued an alert warning students and staff of the shooting, saying the suspect was still at-large and considered “armed and dangerous.”
On social media, the university described the suspect as a long-haired Hispanic man “with a darker complexion,” about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen Saturday afternoon on Club Drive headed toward Shiloh Road wearing a white T-shirt, dark work pants “and possibly a hat.”
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the university told students there was no longer a “credible threat to campus.”
Siller was described by Pinetree members Brenda and Brad Pictor as a “consummate gentleman.” The Pictors, who have been members since 1992 and had known Siller since 2019, were devastated by his death.
“He always met you with a smile and an assist in any way possible,” the couple said in a statement to the MDJ. “As most golf clubs do, we have groups who play together. Our group is over 22 players, and Gene was wonderful in making our golf experiences as great as possible, especially throughout the challenges of 18 months of Covid. We had special Christmas gifts that he made happen for us; it was the constant stream of little things to help.”
Offering prayers for Siller’s family, the Pictors said they “will miss him terribly and the vacuum we all feel will not go away anytime soon.”
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an online fundraiser established for Siller’s family had raised more than $500,000 from more than 3,500 donors. The fundraiser, titled “The family of Gene Siller, PCC Director of Golf,” can be found on gofundme.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.