A North Cobb Christian School teacher accused of molesting a student bonded out of the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Thursday, records show.
Acworth police say Craig Dean Godfrey, 38, a band director at North Cobb Christian, had a sexual relationship with a student between 2016 and 2019. The Cartersville resident was arrested in January and charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene telephone contact and sexual exploitation of a child.
According to detention center records, Godfrey bonded out for $50,000 after 22 days in custody.
The student in question, now an adult, was a sophomore at North Cobb Christian when the relationship started, police said. Police say they found evidence of physical contact and that Godfrey and the student had exchanged “communication and explicit photos” on a social media app during the alleged three-year relationship.
“The safety and wellbeing of our students are of the utmost importance. North Cobb Christian School has zero tolerance for misconduct and took immediate action by proactively contacting and working closely with the Acworth Police Department,” Head of School Todd Clingman said in January. “The employee was placed on immediate leave and is not permitted on campus or to access school technology. As a school, we are all heartbroken by this situation. Together as a community, we are committed to offering the utmost support to our students and families.”
The school conducts full criminal background checks and contacts multiple references for new hires, Clingman said.
At the time of Godfrey's arrest, the school said it had learned of similar allegations from a second student. The Acworth Police Department's criminal investigation division did not immediately respond to a call seeking information regarding any additional allegations Thursday.
