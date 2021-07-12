Police have arrested the man who opened fire on patrons of 278 South before driving his truck into the building July 10.
278 South was hosting a local band when around 11:30 p.m., 34-year-old Eduardo Morales of Woodstock was asked to leave the bar because he was intoxicated. According to police, Morales returned a short time later driving a black Dodge Ram 2500 and pulled up to the front of the establishment.
Morales then began firing a weapon into the club through the window of his truck. When his weapon was empty, police say Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking several patrons. His truck stopped when it hit the bar, after the truck stopped, Morales attempted to back out of the establishment but the truck got stuck.
While the vehicle was stuck, Morales attempted to reload his weapon, but police say he was pulled from the vehicle and detained by patrons of the bar until the arrival of law enforcement.
Morales suffered minor injuries while being detained by the patrons of the bar and was treated at Paulding Wellstar Hospital before being transported to the Paulding County Jail.
One person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet and another patron, hit twice by the vehicle, was treated and released.
"Our hearts are broken over the events of last night," 278 South wrote on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved. We’ve always put our customer’s safety first and foremost and we are devastated. We like to believe most people are good….and it showed last night. Many are heroes for their bravery and possibly stopping a situation that could have escalated even further. We will forever be grateful for these heroes."
Morales has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, with more charges pending.
Hiram Police Department said some patrons fled the bar and is encouraging them to get in touch with Lieutenant Michael Wilson at 770-943-3087.
278 South does not yet know when it will be open, but asks that guests and supporters check with their Facebook page.
"Thank you again, we love you all," 278 South wrote.
