The cities of Dunwoody and Lithonia have elected new mayors while Doraville will face a runoff election to decide who will be the city’s next mayor.
About 9.6 percent of registered voters in DeKalb County cast votes in the Nov. 5 election with about 49,440 ballots cast.
Many voters were focused on the Board of Ethics Referendum and the four-way race for the mayor’s seat in Doraville.
When the votes were tallied in Doraville, the two candidates receiving the most votes were incumbent Mayor Donna Pittman, who gained 22.55 percent while challenger Joseph Geierman gained 39.33 percent, meaning the two will go on to a runoff election in December.
Lynn Deutsch won 61 percent of the votes to become the new mayor of Dunwoody while Shameka Reynolds won 61 of the votes to become the new mayor of Lithonia.
At 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 5, 62 percent of voters cast “no” ballots for the DeKalb County Ethics Board revisions with 54 percent of precincts reporting.
