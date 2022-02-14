Fulton County Government and the Fulton County Board of Health have begun distribution of free COVID-19 home test kits at select Fulton County Board of Health centers and Fulton County libraries starting today, Feb. 14, starting at 10 a.m.
County residents can receive two test kits. Individuals must be present to receive the test kits.
Supplies are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Home test kits may be used by anyone over the age of 2 to check their COVID-19 status.
“Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health,” Chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement.“The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe.”
Test kit distribution sites are located countywide, with a special emphasis on addressing health equity. Test kits are available at the following locations during normal operating hours:
Fulton County Board of Health Centers
- Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE, Atlanta, 30303
- Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, 30331
- College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, 30337
- Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW, Atlanta, 30314
- Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta, 30315
- North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta, 30022
Fulton County Libraries
- East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344
- Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213
- Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville 30354
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022
- Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton 30009
- Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto 30268
- Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell 30075
- Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mt Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, 30331
- South Fulton Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City 30291
- College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Atlanta 30312
- Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta 30310
- Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta 30315
- Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009
Test kits were purchased by the Board of Health using a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by Fulton County Government using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
For more information, go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/hometestkit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.