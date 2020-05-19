The Department of Registration and Elections has made several adjustments to Fulton County's early voting process due to lengthy waiting periods at some locations.
Hours will be expanded so voting will start at 7 a.m. starting Wednesday, May 20. This is two hours earlier than the original time of 9 a.m.
Additional locations were made available at several voting sites to allow more voters to cast ballots while maintaining social distancing. Early voting at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center will move into a larger room May 20.
South Fulton Service Center will expand into additional space at that facility effective Wednesday, May 20, and the Alpharetta Library location will expand into additional space effective Thursday, May 21.
Additional voting machines are being also being added at the Garden Hills Elementary School and Sandy Springs Library locations this week as well, along with additional ballot scanners. All sites are being evaluated to determine if adjustments are needed.
As these adjustments are made to ensure an efficient early voting experience, some delays are expected at peak times. The number of voters in the polling place is limited to support social distancing, and voters will be required to remain 6 feet apart. Voters are encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves if possible.
The Fulton County Registration & Elections Department encourages all voters who apply for absentee by mail ballots to vote in that manner. The process of having elections staff to cancel those ballots lengthens the line and the wait time for other voters to cast early ballots.
Voters who have requested an absentee ballot must either surrender the ballot when they go vote or complete an affidavit if they now choose to vote at the polls. The ballot for this primary election is lengthy. Voters may view their absentee ballot online in advance at the Georgia My Voter Page.
Early voting will be offered daily at five locations through Friday, June 5.
