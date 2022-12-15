Engel and Völkers Buckhead launched What’s New Atlanta, a video social media platform created to preview new home communities under construction throughout the Greater Atlanta area.
Each video segment includes an onsite tour of a brand-new community with insight from the building team. New segments are added frequently, and viewers have the option to join a VIP list to receive the earliest information on their choice communities. What’s New Atlanta is the brainchild of Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel and Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel and Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, who has worked with the region’s top home builders for decades.
"Greater Atlanta’s home sales market continues to be hot and competitive," Atlanta Realtor and one of the hosts of What’s New Atlanta Sloane Morris said. "There’s a myth that there’s a shortage of brand-new homes in our area, but that’s simply not true. Some of the region’s premier builders have new home communities underway now or in the pipeline, with homes ranging in size, style, price and features. What’s New Atlanta gives potential homebuyers a first look at these communities before most people even know about them, and a chance to hear directly from the builder about what makes each community unique and desirable."
The award-winning social media platform has already featured single family homes, townhomes and master-planned communities in popular locations like Atlanta, Sugar Hill, West Midtown, Cartersville and more. Each episode provides real estate agents and homebuyers with an on-demand resource for new homes, and is sponsored by New American Funding, McMichael and Gray and Presidential Relocation Services.
"The on-demand videos will help both buyers and agents narrow their new home search parameters and identify the communities that best meet the homebuyers’ goals for location, home style and price," Morris said. "We were gratified that the social media platform was recently honored with three OBIE Awards from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. I encourage home-seekers to check What’s New Atlanta often, since we will be adding new content frequently, and to opt-in to the VIP list to receive the newest information."
