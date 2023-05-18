Buckhead Art & Company, an Atlanta-based art gallery, presents its new exhibit "HelpingUkraine.us" benefitting Ukrainian artists and local humanitarian relief organizations.
The collection showcases 25 paintings and five sculptures by contemporary artists from Ukraine — all creative works are for sale and open to the public until June 17.
A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit both participating artists and HelpingUkraine, a local nonprofit that distributes medical supplies, blankets, generators, stoves and survival materials to the country's soldiers and citizens.
HelpingUkraine founder Emory Morsberger started the nonprofit shortly after a trip to Kyiv last summer where he hand-delivered surgical supplies, food, medicine and other necessities to Ukrainians in need.
Morsberger said witnessing the Russia-Ukraine War overseas motivated him to do more — he returned home and launched HelpingUkraine.
"I was determined more than ever to continue this service by raising money, awareness and truly helping those in Ukraine," he said.
Morsberger said the nonprofit has raised over $4 million in Ukrainian relief funds through partnerships with organizations, community donations and fundraising events.
"It has amazed me," he said. "We hope the people and neighbors in Buckhead will truly enjoy this work and want to take it home.”
The nonprofit teamed up with Art Territory Ukraine and Buckhead Art & Company to help the featured artists showcase their work and stay afloat.
“When we formed Art Territory Ukraine, it was to give the finest contemporary artists from Ukraine the opportunity to survive — so many of them had to leave the country," Art Territory Ukraine co-founder Olga Severina said. "A successful show [at Buckhead Art & Company] will allow us to keep supporting these artists and HelpingUkraine.us."
Karimah McFarlane, who recently bought the Buckhead Art & Company in April, said the "HelpingUkraine.us" exhibit will be her first show as the gallery's new owner.
“I really wanted to do something to give back to my community and I couldn't be more pleased that this beautiful collection of Ukrainian art has found its way to Buckhead Art & Company," McFarlane said. "So much energy is going into this wonderful exhibit, and I'm proud to honor these artists and their country."
Featured artists include Tata Kolesnik, Polina Kuznetsova, Kostiantyn Lyzohub, Anna Bondar, Kateryna Ivonina, Oleg Kalashnikov, Anna Moskalets, Tetyana Malinovska, Natialya Karpinska, Iryna Kalyuzhna, Victoria Kalaichi, Yevhenii Shapovalov and Taras Haida.
Buckhead Art & Company is at 288 Buckhead Ave. NE in Atlanta and is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information on the local gallery and its Ukrainian art exhibit, visit buckheadartcompany.com.
