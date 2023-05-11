Most kids aren't focused on running their own business, but for 11-year-old Zoe Oli of Sandy Springs, it's a top priority.
Zoe is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, an Atlanta-based company that boasts a diverse line of Black dolls. Her mission is to instill confidence and empower young girls to love their curls.
Beautiful Curly Me placed No. 3 in Barclays US Consumer Bank’s third annual “Small Business Big Wins” contest May 3 and is the recipient of a $20,000 cash prize.
"We are an ever-growing brand, so this money will be really helpful with expanding my social impact," Zoe said. "For every doll that's bought on my website, I give one [doll] to a girl in need. I want to expand my product line and give back to the community by creating jobs for people."
Barclays received more than 14,000 qualifying submissions for this year’s contest and Beautiful Curly Me was selected as a Top 10 finalist.
"We got to see how much people really love and support us," mother Evana Oli said. "It was really heartwarming to know we have a true community around the brand and — what it stands for."
The young entrepreneur's mission behind creating the doll company stems from a personal anecdote — then 6, Zoe came home from school and told her mother she didn't like her hair.
"I wondered why it didn't look like my classmates," Zoe said. "My mom did everything she could to help me and one of the things she did was get me a Black doll."
Zoe said she loved the doll, but realized the toy market lacked representation — there were little-to-no Black dolls with curly hair and braids. Together, the mother-daughter duo cofounded Beautiful Curly Me in 2019 to fill the gap and promote inclusivity.
"I encourage every Black mother out there to be very intentional... representation is so important," mother Evana Oli said. "We like to say every child should have a Black doll because every person comes in different shapes, sizes and colors."
Beautiful Curly Me features three Black dolls named Bella, Anika and Leyla on its website and all of the names mean beautiful.
"We wanted to have names for dolls that reflect our mission and what we stand for," Zoe said.
Beautiful Curly Me also offers matching hair care for girls and their dolls, affirmation puzzles, apparel and even three children's books authored by Zoe, all of which can be purchased online at www.beautifulcurlyme.com
"I wrote my first book when I was 8-years-old called 'Beautiful Curly Me' and it's about helping girls celebrate all the things that make us so unique and special," Zoe said.
The 11-year-old CEO said she's currently working on another book that's set to launch soon.
"Confidence is a daily habit," Zoe said. "It's something that we work on every day. I still work on my confidence because sometimes we have ups-and-downs, but it's all about the journey."
Aside from running a lucrative business, Zoe has been a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", featured in "People" magazine and made history in December 2022 as the youngest Black TedX speaker.
"I'm amazed by her. She manages to balance everything so well," Evana said. "She's so busy with school and extracurricular activities, but still finds the time to focus on her business."
As Beautiful Curly Me dolls adore the hearts of young girls across the nation, Zoe said the next step is to expand her company worldwide.
"I want to expand my mission of raising the next generation of curly, confident girls who will change the world," Zoe said.
For more information on Zoe "Zboss" Oli and her company, Beautiful Curly Me, visit www.beautifulcurlyme.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.