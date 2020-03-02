TransParent is launching a new chapter in metro Atlanta “in response to the growing need for local support and resources to help parents raising a transgender or gender independent child,” a news release said.
Meetings will be held monthly at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1410 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta.
“This experience can be incredibly isolating for parents in communities without a group like TransParent to provide connection, support and resources. Our chapter leaders help parents process a myriad of complex emotions including fear, sadness, guilt, grief and anger so that they are able to better respond to their child’s needs,” Kim Hutton, TransParent board president, said in a statement. “With a suicide risk of almost 50% by the age of 19 due in large part to a lack of family acceptance and support for transgender children, TransParent chapters are needed more than ever to help eliminate this outcome.”
Peter Isbister has taken on the role of the metro Atlanta’s chapter leader.
“We strive to build a large, diverse, robust and supportive chapter for all the parents of transgender kids in our area,” Isbister said in a statement. “We hope all parents, no matter what kind of family they have and where they are on their journey, will feel welcome with us. We hope all our families and kids will not just survive, but thrive.”
TransParent is a St. Louis, Missouri-based nonprofit founded in 2011 providing connection, support and resources to parents raising a transgender or non-binary child of any age. Eighteen chapters can be found across the country. Parents can apply online and, once approved, starter kits are free of charge.
For more information visit www.transparentusa.org.
