As the nation, Georgia and metro Atlanta continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is using a light-hearted event to raise money for a serious issue: blood cancers.
The society, a Rye Brook, New York-based nonprofit that aims to eliminate all blood cancers, will host Comedy for a Cure, a July 10 virtual event in which five stand-up comedians will perform. The society’s Georgia chapter is also involved with the event.
In an email, Ellen Adair Wyche, a Buckhead resident whose daughter Bess died of acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 28 in 2012, encouraged others to watch Comedy for a Cure.
“It has been nearly eight years since Bess lost her life after a valiant 21-month fight. … On any given day, it can seem like it has been just eight minutes,” she said. “It is too late to change how our family has been affected, but it is not too late to change how others may be.
“Every dollar donated goes towards funding therapies and treatments that are saving lives and making a difference for patients and families. These funds not only support critical leukemia research, but patient services, advocacy, public and professional education and community services as well – services that helped us immensely during the darkest point in our lives.”
Comedy for a Cure starts at 8 p.m. and will include comedians Laurent Amzallag, Karith Foster, Molly Fratz, Devin Jackson and Simone Leftist Panda. Tickets are a $20 donation to the society.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/nca/dcmetro20/cforacure.
