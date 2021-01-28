The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is daring area residents to follow through on their fitness-related New Year’s resolutions by offering a free program to kick-start them.
Beginning Feb. 1, the Y will host the Reset Challenge, a six-week program open to both members and nonmembers and “designed to help transform the mind, body and spirit,” according to a news release.
Nonmember participants will be offered a free weekly visit to the Y with their family for six weeks as a way to get to know all their local Y has to offer and get a head start on wellness. To join the challenge, text RESET to 888-903-9622.
“After a challenging year, we know the community needs to reset and reconnect,” Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta, said in the release. “We created membership promotions and interactive opportunities to ensure members and nonmembers can reach their goals. The Y is much more than a gym. It’s a place to better yourself and enjoy new experiences.”
For more information on obtaining a membership, visit ymcaatlanta.org/membership. For the complete list of YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, visit www.ymcaatlanta.org/locations.
