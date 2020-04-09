The Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities is giving residents advice on how to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The department will host an interactive session April 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. through Facebook Live (visit www.facebook.com/fultoninfo to participate).
“COVID-19 has brought financial challenges, stress and pressures upon many Fulton County families, with fear and anxiety about their futures, loss of family members, friends and neighbors or even the dangers of domestic violence,” a news release stated. “Some families may also be experiencing a worsening of existing behavioral health issues and are in need of counseling, medication or resources to assist during this crisis. Others are facing the stress of caregiving responsibilities for children, elders or other family members with no respite.”
The department’s behavioral health professionals will answer questions and give advice and options for resources to help families take advantage of available assistance. Residents can submit questions during the session or email them to fulton.communication@fultoncountyga.gov.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XtHkOm.
