For Mayor Rusty Paul, Sandy Springs’ inaugural City Green Live Friday night concert series “has gone even beyond my wildest expectations.”
The free series, which takes place on the city’s new park at its City Springs complex, started May 24 with one Grammy Award-winning band, the Steep Canyon Rangers. It will end with a Grammy nominee, Shawn Mullins, Sept. 27 and a bonus performance by Joe Gransden Oct. 4. The Frank Sinatra-themed concert by Gransden was added earlier this month and is the 11th concert in the series.
“The reaction has been great and people have just been really excited,” Paul said. “Everywhere I go, they ask me about it. They ask me, ‘Are we going to do this next year? Are we continuing to do this?’ The plan is, in working with Shaun Albrechtson, our new (City Springs) executive director, (to do so). He’s got even bigger plans for the future.
“We’ve learned a lot this year, but just from the crowds and the restaurants and the engagement with the space during the day, not just with the concert series but seeing the kids in the splash fountain, you see the moms and the dads out here chattering while their kids are playing, this place is really active from early morning until at night. The reaction has been very, very positive.”
Mullins was born in Atlanta and graduated from Clarkston High School in Clarkston. He attended North Georgia College and State University in Dahlonega, where he performed as a solo artist, and then spent a short period as an inactive infantry officer to fulfill his commitment to the U.S. Army Reserve. He then launched his music career, hitting it big with the 1998 song “Lullaby,” which was No. 1 on three Billboard charts (Adult Alternative Songs, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40) and was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Three others songs – “Everywhere I Go” (2000), “Beautiful Wreck” (2006) and “Light You Up” (2010) – were second or third on the Adult Alternative Songs chart.
Mullins was not available for an interview with the Neighbor, but in a December article with Glide magazine, he talked about the impact the Indigo Girls’ Emily Saliers and Amy Ray had on him while in high school.
“They’ve been big influences from the beginning with their writing and performing, their acoustic style of production and kind of putting that voice and acoustic guitar forward of everything else and letting that be THE thing,” he said. “That started when I was in the ninth grade. That’s when I first met them and they weren’t even called Indigo Girls yet. So they were really helpful early on. They walked the walk.”
Paul said Albrechtson and his staff are working to get even bigger acts to perform at next year’s series.
“From the conversations I’m having with the new management team, I think it’s going to be a launching pad for even more high-profile artists to come in for these concerts,” he said. “So we’re excited about that.”
City Green Live is one way for the city to unite its residents through its diverse programming, Paul said.
“It’s about building this connective tissue of the community,” he said. “It’s about people who don’t know each other sitting on blankets adjacent to each other and getting to know each other. Their kids might go to school together but the parents may not know each other. So this is an opportunity for us to build these relationships and build a greater sense of community.”
Each concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and food trucks arrive at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit citysprings.com/city-green/stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.