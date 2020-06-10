At least one of Fulton County’s 12 contested state legislative races is heading to an Aug. 11 runoff following the June 9 primary election, but with 87.74% and $100% of precincts reporting, according to the secretary of state’s and Fulton County’s websites, respectively, some races are still undecided.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the presidential primary was postponed from March 24 and then it, along with the remaining elections, was delayed from May 19.
In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague (48.98%) and Mandisha Thomas (36.93%) could be heading to a Democratic runoff after leading a three-candidate campaign that also included Amber Doss-Hunter (14.09%) in the Democratic campaign, with the winner unopposed in November.
It’s one of Fulton’s seven opposed state House of Representatives elections, with the incumbents involved winning or leading in all of their other races.
In the District 22 Democratic primary, Charles Ravenscroft leads Bobbi Simpson with 52.02%, and the winner will face incumbent Republican Wes Cantrell in November. Jason Hayes beat Ken Lawler with 53.89% in the District 49 Democratic race, and will battle incumbent Republican Chuck Martin in November.
In District 55, incumbent Marie Metze defeated Fred Quinn Jr. with 60.89% in the Democratic campaign, with the winner unopposed in November. Mesha Mainor (54.15%) leads Josh McNair (33.45%) and Darryl Terry II (12.40%) in the District 56 Democratic race to replace incumbent “Able” Mable Thomas, who is not running for reelection. The winner will be unopposed in November.
In District 57, Stacey Evans won with 56.24% against Alex Wan (32.77%), Kyle Lamont (7.57%) and Jenne Shepherd (3.42%) in the Democratic race to replace incumbent Pat Gardner, D-Atlanta, who is retiring. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Incumbent Debra Bazemore beat Kenneth “Ken” Kincaid with 73.84% in the District 63 Democrat race, with the winner facing Republican David Callahan in November.
Fulton had five contested state Senate elections, with the incumbents involved winning all of them.
In District 21, incumbent Brandon Beach beat Michael Caldwell with 58.94% in the Republican race, with the winner unopposed in November. In District 35, incumbent Donzella James won with 63.35% against Karen Ashley (19.22%) and Kelly Johnson (17.43%) in the Democratic campaign, with the winner unopposed in November.
In the District 38 Democratic race, incumbent Horacena Tate won with 53.18 against Tania Robinson (25.37%), Devin Barrington-Ward (11.02%) and Michael Carson (10.44%). The victor is unopposed in November.
In District 39, incumbent Nikema Williams defeated Linda Pritchett with 76.83% in the Democratic primary, with the winner unopposed in November. Michelle Au defeated Josh Uddin with 76.97% in the District 48 Democratic race, with the winner battling Republican Matt Reeves in November. Incumbent Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, is vacating the seat to run for the District 7 U.S. House post.
