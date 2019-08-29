The Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) in collaboration with the Fulton County Board of Health has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to serve minority men with HIV, and those at high risk.
The grant Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) provides $500,000 per year for up to five years. The grant will increase engagement in care for racial and ethnic minority individuals with substance use disorders and/or co-occurring mental health disorders (COD) who are at risk for HIV or are HIV positive that receive health services or treatment. Additionally, the grant’s funds are designed to increase retention in care rates and viral suppression rates among individuals who are already HIV positive.
“This grant award is an exciting opportunity for the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to collaborate with the Fulton County Board of Health to reach one of the most vulnerable groups in our county,” said LaTrina Foster, director of Fulton County DBHDD. “Through this groundbreaking initiative, our agency is demonstrating its commitment to continuously search for opportunities to support the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Strategic Priority Area of 'All People Are Healthy.'”
The grant will allow increased engagement in care for 18 to 40 year old Black and Latino men who have sex with men through services provided by partners within Fulton County’s Board of Health, Sexual Health Program, and contracted service providers CHRIS 180 and River Edge. The Fulton County Board of Health will provide direct services through its Sexual Health Clinic as well as viral Hepatitis B and C on-site testing and referrals to treatment.
Service providers will provide evidence-based substance use disorder/co-occurring disorder treatment and recovery support services to individuals at risk for or living with HIV, including screening/assessment, outpatient services, intensive outpatient services and the use of FDA-approved medication for the treatment of SUD/COD.
For more information, contact the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at 404-613-7013.
