A woman who went missing in Atlanta last week has been found dead in the city of South Fulton.
According to an the Atlanta Police Department news release, Brittany Wicklein, 31, was last seen June 17 in the area of the Simpson Plaza shopping center, located at 731 Joseph E. Boone Blvd.
But in an email sent June 18 at 9:29 p.m., Senior Officer Taneesha Brown, a police spokeswoman, said Wicklein "is no longer considered missing." In a phone interview after the Neighbor emailed Brown to ask if Wicklein was safe and unharmed, she referred the Neighbor to the South Fulton Police Department, saying the woman was involved in a criminal investigation there.
In a news release, the South Fulton Police stated they are investigating two incidents where individuals’ burned bodies were found in South Fulton over the past week and a half. According to the release, on June 18 at about 4:30 a.m., police responded to at least one 911 call about a body burning on the side of Jones Road adjacent to Campbellton-Fairburn Road, but the victim’s name was not released yet pending notification of next of kin.
But the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Wicklein was the person whose body was found there. Another body was found in a burned vehicle June 12 at about 6 p.m. on Union Road, and that individual’s name has not been released yet by the medical examiner’s office. Police stated the case regarding that victim also originated in the city of Atlanta, but according to a WSB-TV report, Police Chief Keith Meadows said the two incidents are not related.
