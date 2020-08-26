Advice for career shifters

When asked what advice they would give individuals considering making a job change that also includes a complete career shift, here’s what Lee Fields and Chris Perez said:

Perez: “I would say just accept it with open arms. Opportunities are out there, especially if it’s a good one. Just take it head on. I just know that if I do my best, it will work out.

“I would say another thing is the mentality, too, because before I was really down. Things were getting kind of tight going into that third month of not working. It’s really a lot of faith to (have) and not do anything.”

Fields: “I would say a couple of things: number one, how comfortable are you with yourself that you believe you can make something successful, if it was all on your shoulders? What’s your comfort level with that? Number two, if you’re gonna get into something and you think you’re going to be an ‘absentee owner,’ then caveat emptor (buyer beware). There’s very few businesses that I know where you can be the main investor but you’re not involved in the business. We’re very involved in the business … because at the end of the day, it’s our baby.

“Number three, you need to decide if you want to be in a people business or a product business. If it’s going to be a people business, you better be good at working with people. There’s B to B, which is business to business, and B to C, which is business to consumer. They are two very different types of businesses. This is a B-to-C environment, and for the most part, the public is nice and respectful. But you also have to have patience, which you don’t need to have in a B-to-B environment because every once in a while, you’ll get someone that is really testing your bounds of patience just because their expectations are unrealistic or they don’t necessarily want to follow the rules. I’m talking about customers. When you deal with the public, it’s very different than being in a B-to-B environment. So you just have to be comfortable and patient dealing with that type of environment.

“The other thing I would say is if you’re not a risk taker, don’t do it. There are people who spend their entire careers, and there’s nothing wrong with it, working, let’s say, in the corporate world working somewhere. As long as they’re getting paid, they’re good. When you’re on the other side of it, you have to take care of everything. You have to have an entrepreneurial mindset to be able to want to take that on, because it does take a lot of time. But over time it can be very, very rewarding.

“The last thing I would say is if you don’t know the business you’re going to get into but you like the fundamentals of the finances, the bones of the business are really good, you better make sure you bring somebody on board that knows the business. Because you can’t afford to learn the business from scratch and be as successful as quickly as you’d like to be. We were very fortunate in being able to hook up with (former Hand and Stone Regional Operations Manager) Bev (Landis) and have her join us at the inception as our general manager.”