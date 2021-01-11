To help stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, metro Atlanta’s minority-owned small business owners can apply for up to $10,000 each in grants through the Back2Business program offered by Fiserv Inc., a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based payments and financial services technology company.
The program aims to help support small, minority-owned businesses that have been negatively impacted by the outbreak.
According to a news release, Back2Business connects small businesses with critical resources, including complimentary mentorship, subject matter expertise and business coaching, technology solutions such as the Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, and community partners.
In partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, a national nonprofit expanding economic opportunity for Black entrepreneurs through its Tapestry Project, the program includes $10 million in grants, with about $1 million designated for Atlanta-area businesses.
“Coming off a challenging year, we are committed to helping make 2021 a better one for the small business community, particularly for minority-owned businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” Leslie Pearce, Fiserv’s senior vice president for small and medium businesses’ inside sales, said in the release. “We are proud to support local small businesses by providing them with the resources they need to thrive in the new year and beyond.”
Fiserv has offices in Alpharetta and Marietta and more than 3,000 metro Atlanta employees. Each grant recipient will also be connected to local networking, support and resources from its community partners such as the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Black Chambers, Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, The Village Market Atlanta and the Atlanta Business League.
Eligible minority-owned businesses can apply for a Fiserv Back2Business Grant at aeoworks.org/fiserv. Grants can be used to assist with payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases or premise redesign.
Merchants must have revenues of less than $1 million annually, be founded before June 1, 2019 and have fewer than 10 employees. About $1 million in grants will be provided to businesses based in Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Spalding counties. Applications will be accepted until grant funds are expended.
In August, Fiserv introduced the Back2Business program nationally, and the company has already presented $10,000 grants to two businesses in metro Atlanta:
♦ The Beverly, a restaurant and sports bar in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, is using the grant to help pay for rent and continue investing in its local community.
♦ Ragtrade Atlanta, a west Atlanta business whose mission is to develop a sustainable fashion industry for the city, is using its grant to fulfill operating costs, expand service offerings and “pay it forward” by providing other fashion designers with a business grant.
For more information or to apply, visit aeoworks.org/fiserv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.