HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex is pleased to announce that Hala Moddelmog has joined the Board of Directors of Novolex, an industry leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation. Ms. Moddelmog brings to the Board exceptional breadth of experience that spans diverse executive positions including president of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization and Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.