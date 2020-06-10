The Metro Atlanta Chamber has looked from within to select its new leader.
In a news release, the chamber announced it has promoted Katie Kirkpatrick, its chief policy officer, to president and CEO effective June 15. She replaces Hala Moddelmog, who in February announced she would step down and has served in that role for nearly six and a half years as the organization's first female leader.
“Our search committee set out to find a leader with roots in the business community and experience successfully navigating a changing environment. Katie fits the bill and more,” Invesco President and CEO Marty Flanagan, the chamber’s 2020 board chair, said in the release. “She joined the chamber in 2007 and helped it navigate the Great Recession.
“She has been the architect of countless public policy successes that have driven the region forward. Katie has earned the respect of our business community and our partners in government and the nonprofit community. We know she will bring fresh energy as she guides the Chamber to new heights and helps us navigate the region’s path to recovery.”
Since joining the chamber, Kirkpatrick has served as the link between the metro Atlanta business community and local and national government. She has forged strong relationships with the region’s business leaders and has equally solid ties around the state through her public policy work on behalf of the region and the entire state.
She has led key initiatives strengthening the region’s higher education ecosystem and workforce development and battled discriminatory legislation that would have damaged the state’s business-friendly reputation. Her work has also included environmental policy and water-related issues.
“I joined the chamber to make a difference in my community, and I look forward to this new role with the same intention,” Kirkpatrick said in the release. “The Metro Atlanta Chamber has a rich history. We have been the driving force behind critical milestones in our region while remaining true to our core mission and having the courage to reimagine ourselves.
“Now is the time to lean in and fulfill that vision. We will tackle the tough issues – equity, disparities and others – while leveraging our strengths to help restore our economy and position our region for continued growth and success.”
Kirkpatrick’s impact runs deeper than business and industry – she is committed to today’s most relevant social issues. She currently serves on the GRACE Commission, comprised of public officials, law enforcement, businesses and nonprofit organizations, committed to ending human trafficking in the state and the city of Atlanta. She is a vice-chair for the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, a past board chair for the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership and an Atlanta Track Club board member.
“Katie has stepped up over the years and quietly made a significant difference at (the chamber) and in our community,” Moddelmog said in the release. “I have watched her build an extensive list of accomplishments. Among them, her work on innovation and entrepreneurship, environmental affairs and legislation that has helped maintain Atlanta’s standing as a diverse and welcoming community earned my deep respect and admiration. She is the next generation leader the chamber needs as it looks to the future.”
Marshall Guest, the chamber’s senior vice president of public policy and business climate, and Dave Williams, its senior vice president of public policy, infrastructure and governmental affairs, will co-lead the organization’s public policy team and join the chamber’s senior leadership team when Kirkpatrick moves into her elevated role.
