Even as a fellow seminary student, the Rev. Bernard LaFayette knew the Rev. C.T. Vivian had a bright future as a minister and civil rights activist.
“You couldn’t just stand there and listen to C.T.,” said LaFayette, who met Vivian while both were students at American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville, Tennessee. “Even his opponents had to react to him because they felt his power. … He walked with us, talked with us. He made us feel mature, made us feel we were powerful. Just his presence made us know we were doing the right thing.”
Stories of Vivian’s impact on others were compiled for “It's in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior,” a memoir co-authored by him and Steve Fiffer. To be published March 9 by Montgomery, Alabama-based NewSouth Books, the book chronicles the life and legacy of Vivian, who lived in Atlanta’s Cascade community and died at 96 in July.
LaFayette and others spoke about Vivian and the book during a Jan. 27 virtual news conference. Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, a fellow activist and longtime friend, wrote the foreword for the book.
“I was so close to C.T. as I was to Martin Luther King (Jr.),” Young said in a prerecorded video. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be lonely for the presence of my brothers like C.T. He was always a preacher and a good one. His motivation was always spiritual. He didn’t want attention. He didn’t want money. He only wanted to do God’s will and bring out the best of the people in America, regardless of race, creed or color.”
President Joe Biden, in a video recorded for Vivian’s funeral, added, “C.T was a truly remarkable man, a man whose physical courage was only exceeded by his moral courage. His capacity for love overwhelmed incredible hatreds. His faith in the power of nonviolence helped forever change our nation.”
In another prerecorded video, media mogul Oprah Winfrey said, “I remember gently and compassionately confronting mostly white women about their racial inequality. It was a privilege to see his racial teaching in action. … He was a giant for justice.”
The news conference included videos of Vivian in action as a minister not afraid to back down to anyone who stood in the way of Blacks seeking equal rights on issues such as voting. Feb. 12, 1965 he confronted Sheriff Jim Clark and his deputies in Selma, Alabama, when residents there tried to register to vote.
“Democracy’s built on this. This is why every man has the right to vote,” Vivian said.
He was then hit and knocked down by the police. Then Vivian said, “Why won’t you arrest us? We’re willing to be beaten for democracy.”
Later, he added, “It becomes very clear we can never allow evil to destroy the force of righteousness. … We can never allow violence to defeat nonviolence. The depth of human conscience must be told.”
Fiffer, who started working with Vivian on the book in 2018, said he soon discovered how impactful he was in the movement.
“As I worked on this story, I realized his life really encompasses the Civil Rights Movement of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s,” he said. “His formal involvement began in 1947 when he participated in the integration of restaurants in Peoria, Illinois. He was about 23 at the time.”
Vivian’s son Al talked about the three things he remembers most about his father, including providing counsel to five different presidents.
“One is Dad’s goal was always unity, cross-racial unity, helping people connect across racial bounds,” he said. “It’s just huge for me that’s what he always wanted to happen. Dad used to always say, ‘Life is in relationships.’ I would hear this again and again, and it wasn’t until I was an adult that I understood this. It’s not about what you know but what relationships you form in life.”
Buckhead resident Amanda Brown-Olmstead’s public relations firm was hired to help organize an April fundraiser at the Millennium Gate Museum and Monument in Atlantic Station for the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archive Inc., a family foundation that inventories Vivian’s collection of 6,000 books. Atlanta’s Rodney Cook Sr. Park, which is under construction, will include a museum holding his book collection.
Though the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to raise $100,000 from donors. A future benefit may be held and would also honor African American authors.
A copy of Vivian’s only other book, “Black Power and the American Myth,” which was published in 1970, cost $1.97 then and is out of print, recently sold on eBay for $500.
“He has become an incredible inspiration to me as an individual, and there is not a day that goes by that C.T. Vivian and thoughts of him and what he stood for in his life are not in my mind,” said Brown-Olmstead, who knew Vivian for five years. “We as a group in my firm feel totally blessed that we had the opportunity to work with his nonprofit and family to share his life and legacy for generations to come.”
The book costs $25.95 and is available on www.amazon.com.
