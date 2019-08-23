Pro golfer Rory McIlroy, who is in Atlanta this week for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Aug. 20 surprised students at Ivy Preparatory Academy in Atlanta by meeting fans and playing three holes of miniature golf with them. Dave Wichmann, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, also participated in the game.
The activities are to support and encourage children to participate in the East Lake Family YMCA Youth Fit 4 Life Afterschool program, which provides a variety of fun activities to help build strength, endurance and flexibility. In addition, a series of self-management and skills-building exercises are used to reinforce healthy behaviors over time.
Wichmann also announced a grant from UnitedHealth Group, in McIlroy’s name, to support the Fit 4 Life program for the 2019-20 academic year.
