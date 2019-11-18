On Veterans Day, Rep. Lucy McBath, R-Marietta, honored veterans of the Vietnam War from Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District in a 50th Commemoration Pinning Ceremony.
The ceremony, which took place at American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta, honored veterans for their heroic service and paid tribute to their contributions.
Over 50 veterans were recognized in the ceremony, and five were posthumously honored.
Those recognized during the ceremony served in the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.
“On Veterans Day, we must do more than say a simple thank you,” McBath said at the event.
“As Americans, we have the opportunity to continue to show our veterans that we are standing up for them. We should make sure that we are doing all we can to support those who have risked their lives for this country. I am humbled to serve as their voice in Washington, and I am so grateful for the chance to show our gratitude to our veterans and their families today.”
Veterans were honored with a commemorative lapel pin and a certificate of special recognition.
Major General Arnold Fields, retired United States Marine Corps, delivered keynote remarks.
General Fields currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
He retired from the Marine Corps in 2004 after over 34 years of active military service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.