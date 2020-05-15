The MARTA Police Department has arrested and charged four juvenile suspects accused of robbing and assaulting a 13-year-old aboard a train near the Candler Park station May 2.
According to a news release, May 13, officers were patrolling the Five Points station when they recognized four juveniles matching the description from the lookout on the initial robbery incident. They detained the juveniles (ages 17, 15, 15, and 12) and discovered two of the suspects, including the 12-year old, were carrying firearms. The suspects' and victim's names are not being released because they are minors.
“Violent crime will not be tolerated on MARTA, whether committed by adults or juveniles,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher said in the release. “We will work with the courts to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victim.”
All four suspects are charged with robbery by force, battery and cruelty to children in the first degree for the robbery incident in DeKalb County. Two of the suspects are facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a minor in Fulton County. The 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.