MARTA is hosting two events this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of combined rail and bus service.
In 1979, MARTA ran its first train from the Avondale Station to the Georgia State Station. In honor of that first ride, the transit authority will host a special guest reception at the Georgia State Station Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.
Following the reception, with invited guests that include local elected officials and community partners, MARTA GM/CEO Jeffrey Parker will host the group on a commemorative train ride from Georgia State to Avondale (the reverse of the first ride), where they will shuttle to the festival and concert.
The festival and concert starts at 2:30 p.m. and will feature local bands Yacht Rock Schooner and The Mar-Tans at MARTA’s Avondale Administration Building.
Both events are free and open to the public. The Georgia State Station is located at 170 Piedmont Ave. SE in downtown Atlanta, and the Avondale Administration Building is located at 2775 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur.
For more information, visit www.itsmarta.com/festival.aspx.
