MARTA is partnering with New York-based Goldman Sachs for a $100 million program to finance new development at or within a mile of MARTA rail stations, the transit agency announced.
According to a June 25 news release, the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is working with MARTA on the plan.
The Atlanta affordable housing and transit-oriented development (TOD) initiative is a flexible, multi-product program designed to promote and support the construction of ground-up mixed-income, TOD projects that benefit from proximity to MARTA’s 38 heavy rail stations and 12 Atlanta Streetcar light rail stops.
“MARTA has long been focused on not only moving people throughout the region but in improving the communities we serve. This partnership with Goldman Sachs supports our ongoing mission to provide equitable access to jobs, education, and affordable housing,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in the release. “The initiative helps boost development in the communities around our rail stations and lays the groundwork in advance of other planned transit projects.”
Through the initiative, Goldman Sachs plans to provide up to $100 million of capital via low-income housing tax credit equity, joint venture equity and traditional construction debt, helping developers of affordable and mixed-income housing projects and stimulating growth and opportunity across Atlanta, with a strong emphasis on funding projects led by minority developers.
This year, Goldman Sachs will prioritize projects that involve Opportunity Zone equity investments as well as projects that align with Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women program, a $10 billion commitment to advance racial equity by investing in African American women.
“Access to stable, quality, affordable housing near reliable transportation is critical to every area of a person’s life and is connected to better health outcomes and economic mobility,” Margaret Anadu, the global head of sustainability and impact for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in the release. “Through One Million Black Women, we are investing in the infrastructure that enables Black women, their families and their communities to succeed and are so excited to participate in this work in Atlanta.”
In the release, Yarojin Robinson, a vice president in the urban investment group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, added, “Our team focuses on deploying capital in projects where we can unlock opportunities for families and communities. The intersection of transit with affordable housing and investing with minority developers will allow us to create meaningful impact in Atlanta. As a Georgia native, I’m really excited to be working on this effort with MARTA for Goldman Sachs.”
Earlier this year, MARTA facilitated the creation of another $100 million affordable housing TOD fund centered on protecting and preserving existing units within a half mile of its rail stations.
MARTA has 1,500 affordable housing units completed, under construction, in negotiation or in procurement/planning. Many of those units are located in Federal Opportunity Zones with plans for deep affordability as part of each project. With the new partnership, developers of these projects on MARTA land will have another source of capital from which to fund their projects.
