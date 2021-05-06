The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) wants your opinion on its budgeting for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
MARTA announced its board of directors will host two virtual public hearings regarding its operating and capital budgets for fiscal 2022. They are set for May 10 at 11 a.m. and May 11 at 6:30 p.m. From May 10 at 9 a.m. through May 17 at 9 a.m., an overview and video of the proposed budgets will be available to view online by visiting www.itsmarta.com.
To join either hearing, visit www.itsmarta.com or call 408-418-9388. For residents participating by phone, enter access code 129 596 6656 for the May 10 hearing and access code 129 395 1216 for the May 11 hearing.
You can also engage in the hearings on Facebook Live @MARTAtransit and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/itsmartanews on the dates and times listed above.
Residents wanting to voice their opinion on the budgets must submit public comments by May 17 and can do so via voicemail (404-848-5299), email (publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com) or mail (MARTA’s Office of External Affairs, 2424 Piedmont Road, NE, Atlanta, 30324-3330).
