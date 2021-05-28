One local team – Marist – brought home a title from and two other squads – Lovett and Wesleyan – placed second the Georgia High School Association (GHSA)’s state baseball championships May 25 and 26 at Truist Park in Cobb County, Coolray Field in Gwinnett County and Grayson Stadium in Savannah. The finals wrapped up tournaments that started April 29 and included best-of-three series in each round.
In Class 4A, Marist captured the championship by beating Benedictine (2-0) in the finals. The War Eagles advanced with wins over Central of Carrollton (2-0), Jefferson (2-0), West Laurens (2-1) and Bainbridge (2-0) in the first four rounds.
In Class 7A, Parkview won the title. Campbell lost to North Cobb (2-1) and Milton lost to Mill Creek (2-0) in the first round.
In Class 6A, Houston County took home the crown. North Atlanta lost to Valdosta (2-0), Riverwood fell to Pope (2-1) and Cambridge lost to eventual runner-up Lassiter (2-0) in the first round.
In Class 5A, Starr’s Mill captured the championship. St. Pius X fell to Loganville (2-1) in the semifinals, and the Lions advanced with wins over Eastside (2-1), Blessed Trinity (2-1) and Wayne County (2-0) in the first three rounds.
North Springs fell to Loganville (2-1) in the second ro0und after beating Cass (2-0) in the first round. Also in the first round, Blessed Trinity beat Grady (2-0) and Woodward lost to McIntosh (2-0).
In Class 3A, Westminster lost to eventual runner-up Franklin County (2-0) in the first round, and North Hall won the title.
In Class 2A, Lovett finished second, falling to Jeff Davis (2-0) in the finals. The Lions defeated Coosa (2-1), Elbert County (2-1), Vidalia (2-1) and Breman (2-0) in the first four rounds. Pace lost to Haralson County (2-1) in the second round after beating Dade County (2-0) in the first.
In Class A Public, Metter won the title.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan lost to Mount Paran (2-0) in the championship series, finishing second. The Wolves won against Tallulah Falls (2-0), Walker (2-0), Savannah Christian (2-0) and Athens Christian (2-0) in the first four rounds.
Fellowship Christian fell to Mount Paran (2-0) in the semifinals after beating Darlington (2-1), Prince Avenue Christian (2-0) and Calvary Day (2-0) in the first three rounds. King’s Ridge lost to Athens Christian (2-0) in the second round after defeating North Cobb Christian (2-1) in the first.
Also in the first round, Holy Innocents’ lost to Prince Avenue (2-0), St. Francis fell to Mount Paran (2-0), Whitefield was defeated by Aquinas (2-1), Mount Vernon lost to Athens Christian (2-1) and Mount Pisgah fell to Walker (2-0).
