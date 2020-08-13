The trio of local private schools in Classes 4A and 5A – Marist, St. Pius X and Woodward – are looking to make another state playoff run after advancing to the second round or later last year.
Woodward had one of its best seasons in the past decade, going 13-1 and falling to eventual state champ Blessed Trinity 46-21 in the Class 4A semifinals.
The War Eagles lost five college signees who were named all-state – quarterback Mike Wright (Vanderbilt; 188 for 291 passing for 2,653 yards, 36 TDs and 8 INTs and rushed 94 times for 716 yards 13 scores), wide receiver/defensive back Ambe Caldwell (Miami of Ohio; 45 catches for 801 yards and 12 TDs), defensive back Hunter Sellers (Pittsburgh; 38 total tackles); tight end/linebacker Jacorrei Turner (Arkansas; 27 receptions for 437 yards and 9 TDs) and linebacker Aaron Washington (Bowling Green; region defensive player of the year with 110 total tackles and 81 solos).
But Woodward returns six starters each on offense and defense. The War Eagles will be led by three seniors – wide receiver/defensive back Alan “Taco” Wright (Vanderbilt commitment; 38 receptions for 444 and 5 TDs on offense and four INTs on defense), wide receiver/safety Khari Gee (LSU commitment; 58 tackles), linebacker Errington Truesdell (95 total tackles, 63 solos, 9 TFL) – and junior running back Damari Alston (157 rushes for 889 yards and 10 TDs). All four players were named all-region last year, and Alston was chosen all-state.
Head coach John Hunt said the team’s jump to Class 5A (Region 3) in the GHSA’s reclassification for the next two academic years will make it tough for Woodward to repeat last year’s success.
“We are a 3A school in size with 67 total players (in) ninth through 12th (grades). Yet, we are punitively bumped up to play in the 5A classification,” he said. “We will be outmatched in terms of size in most all of our games. While we lost some key players from last year’s semifinal team, we do return some experience on both sides of the ball. The biggest unknown is who will replace three-year starter Mike Wright at QB.”
Hunt said the return of Gee, Truesdell, “Taco” Wright and senior defensive end Ozzie Hoffler on defense will help.
“Historically, we are strong on defense,” he said. “We will certainly lean on them heavily as we work to replace some very good players off last year’s team on offense. Look for returning RB Damari Alston to carry the bulk of the load while our younger players develop on offense. If we stay healthy, we should be able to compete in our new region.”
Marist (11-2) advanced to the 4A quarterfinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Oconee County 17-7, and its only other loss was a regular-season defeat against eventual state champ Blessed Trinity.
The War Eagles lost all-state quarterback Connor Cigelske, who signed with Georgia Southern after rushing and passing for more than 1,300 yards each and accounting for 36 TDs; punter/kicker Richard Bowen and wide receiver/defensive back Mitch Owen, who signed with Samford.
But Marist returns a bevy of senior standouts – Josh Moore (WR/FS; committed to Stanford), Derek McDonald (TE/DE; Syracuse), Davis McKenna (OT/DT; Harvard), Lincoln Parker (FB/DE; Army), Ian Erickson (OT/DT; Villanova), Tyler Hare (LB), Henry Clark (C/DL), Grey Taylor (LB/RB), Justin Hartwell (WR/DB) and Charlie Flemming (WR/DB) – and junior Steven Nahmias (OL/DL; offers from Florida State, South Carolina and Nebraska).
Four juniors – Andrew Mannelly (FB/DE), Joseph Patin (FB/LB), Hayden Richardson (QB) and Dawson Jones (P/K) – are expected to contribute as newcomers.
“We are very excited about the prospects for this season,” War Eagles head coach Alan Chadwick said. “We have great experience and productivity returning. Replacing an all-state QB will be a big challenge, but other pieces are in place. We hope this team will be competing for a state championship. We have a strong senior class with a lot of experience.”
St. Pius, which went 6-6 and fell to Woodward 38-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in 2019, aims to make at least its sixth straight trip to the state tournament this year and an even deeper postseason run.
The Golden Lions lost QB/DB Nick Joiner (three-year starter and two-time All-Region choice at DB), OT Joseph Miller (two-year starter and All-Region pick), RB/DB Jadon Rogers, OT Marc Weick, TE/DE Lawson Schultz and RB/LB Tiger Turner from last year’s squad but return 18 starters total.
St. Pius is led by 13 seniors: WR/DB Mason Benefield, R.J. Brewster, Jack Parker, Carter Williams and Grayson Carney, LB Walker Stevens, TE/DE Casey Ver Meulen, OL/DL Charlie Long and Camden Wooden, QB Dennis O’Shea, OL/DE Joey Sanfilippo, RB/LB Paul Quigley and FB Jack Graham.
Three juniors – RB/DB Cameron Debose and Austin Taylor and OL/DE Jacob Hull – and two sophomores – RB/DB Jack Tchienchou and FB/LB Shug Bentley – are also expected to play key roles after contributing last year.
Like Woodward, the Golden Lions are moving up to Class 5A (and will play in Region 5), which head coach Paul Standard said will present some challenges with top teams like Southwest DeKalb, MLK, Northview and Decatur. He added the non-region schedule will also be tough with perennial powers Blessed Trinity, Flowery Branch, Cedar Shoals and Westminster.
“This year’s senior class is a very close group who have worked extremely hard and provided great leadership in the offseason – especially during the quarantine,” Standard said. “…The expectations here at St. Pius X are very high. The Golden Lions expect to make another playoff appearance and contend for the region title.”
