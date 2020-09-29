Marist’s football team has cancelled its Oct. 2 game against Chapel Hill and will take two weeks off so players can quarantine for that period due to COVID-19-related issues.
Tommy Marshall, the War Eagles’ athletic director, said “less than a handful” of players contracted the virus. With Marist off the weekend of Oct. 9, he said it was a good time for the quarantine.
“We wanted to stop and make sure we’re in a good place,” Marshall said. “Our first game back in three weeks is a region game.”
Marist will not play again until its region opener Oct. 16 at home against Hapeville Charter.
