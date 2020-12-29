Marist has capped a season of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic with an undefeated record and a state championship.
The War Eagles (13-0) captured the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 4A football crown with a 30-14 win over Jefferson (14-1) Dec. 29 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta. It’s Marist’s first state title since 2003 and third overall.
During the post-game interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting, War Eagles coach Alan Chadwick said this year’s championship was “almost as special as those other two.”
“This is really great,” he said. “This is a group we knew would be a pretty good group all the way through the senior class. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They gave great effort. Our coaching staff, their work ethic, their hard work and commitment and dedication to helping these kids be successful (are) truly outstanding. I’m really blessed to have great staff and great players that give us all they’ve got.”
It was the first meeting between Marist and Jefferson ever and the only GHSA title game where both teams were undefeated entering the contest. Marist had two regular-season games cancelled because of the pandemic.
Chadwick improved to 3-4 all-time in the state finals with the win, which was the 399th of his career. This year’s title was won with defense as Marist held opponents to an average of only 3.7 points per game.
“No question we had a good defense,” Chadwick said. “We knew we were going to be pretty good there with eight seniors coming back, eight starters coming back. Coach (Jef) Euart and his staff did a remarkable job with putting them in the right positions and playing hard and being physical.”
Marist P/WR/DB Charlie Fleming was named the player of the game for averaging 46 yards per punt to pin Jefferson deep in its own territory several times and for getting a safety, which put the War Eagles ahead for good 16-14 in the third quarter. With 7:06 left, Fleming tackled Jefferson RB Kam Robinson in the end zone.
The War Eagles widened the lead to 23-14 on a 6-yard QB keeper by Ian Otten with 10:58 left in the game. The score was set up five plays earlier when Robinson fumbled the ball at the 10-yard line and Marist LB Tyler Hare recovered it and returned it to the 1-yard line with 11:54 remaining.
The War Eagles put the game away with an 18-yard run by RB Andrew Mannelly to make it 30-14 with 5:45 left.
In the first half, Marist jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Jefferson rallied. Jefferson started its comeback with a 9-yard run by RB Jordan Perry with 11:22 left in the second quarter to make it 14-7. It was the first TD scored against Marist’s first team defense all year.
The Dragons tied it at 14 on Perry’s 4-yard run with 5:23 left in the half.
On Marist’s ensuing possession, Otten fumbled a pitch from QB Champ Davis at the War Eagles’ 40-yard-line and Jefferson’s Robinson recovered it at the 28-yard line. But the Dragons could not get points out of the drive.
Late in the first half, Jefferson was driving for a possible go-ahead score, but Marist S Josh Moore intercepted a pass from QB Malaki Starks at the 9-yard line with 36 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.