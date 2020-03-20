The final step in Riverwood International Charter School’s long-term redevelopment plan begins in late April, when construction is expected to begin on a new building at the Sandy Springs school.
“This is the lump-sum general contract for the final building phase of this project,” said Patrick Burke, Fulton County Schools’ chief operating officer. ‘Scope includes temporary modifications to the existing gymnasium building to facilitate the offered continued use in this school for gym spaces and the temporary spaces for our drama and music (departments) until those new parts of the building are complete.
“Construction includes, of course, our new gymnasium building and the rebuilding of the existing performing arts building. Demolition of existing classrooms and gymnasium as well as construction of utilities, driveways and other site work. Five proposals were received and four were within the competitive range.”
At its meeting March 19, which was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus, the Fulton Board of Education voted 7-0 to approve a $31.8 million contract for Gainesville-based Carroll Daniel Construction Co. to build the new structure. The new building will replace Riverwood’s original structure, which dates back to 1971, the year the school opened.
District 3 board member Gail Dean, who represents the Riverwood cluster, said she hoped Burke would meet with some community and school groups about the project once the coronavirus crisis ended and those meetings resumed.
Riverwood’s redevelopment project kicked off in 2015 with construction of new buildings as the school moved into the land previously occupied by Heards Ferry Elementary School next door after it moved. District 5 board member Linda McCain asked Burke what the total cost of the renovation project, paid for with ESPLOST funds, is.
“We are under the approved budget the board has given us,” he said. “This is the fourth project that’s related to this. … It’s been a journey and it will continue to be one through August 2022, (when) this project completes. The total among all four projects across two capital programs is $106.7 million. That’s the budget. We are below that, but it’s close to $106 million.”
