Fulton County Schools’ start to the 2020-21 academic year, which came with online-only classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had some issues but was “smooth” for the most part, district leaders said.
With the district requiring its staff to be on their schools’ campuses to teach students (unless they had a legitimate reason not to), even virtually, Superintendent Mike Looney said as of Aug. 19, two days after the year started, 50 teachers and administrators have contracted the virus and are being treated for it.
“In addition to that, we have a number of employees quarantined because they were in direct contact with these people,” he said.
They were among the leaders who spoke at the Fulton Board of Education’s Aug. 20 meeting at the South Learning Center in Union City.
Another issue was the district’s remote learning hotline getting “flooded” with 10,000 of its 12,000 calls the first day of school with requests from students and/or parents for help in resetting their device or software passwords, said Emily Bell, the district’s interim chief of information technology.
“Due to that demand, we’ll add (17) staff members starting Monday,” Bell said.
Despite those problems, district leaders said the return to school went well.
“Yes, there have been glitches. There always will be glitches, but I want to thank everyone,” District 1 board member Katha Stuart said.
District 5 board member Linda McCain added, “I think there was a very smooth opening, and there was a lot of preparation to go into it.”
Said Looney, “It hasn’t been a perfect start, but it’s been a smooth start. Our teachers and principals have done a wonderful job … in these challenging times.”
He also said district leaders have studied neighboring school districts and their COVID-19 case data, including ones that opted to start the school year with in-person classes.
“We actually visited a neighboring district this week,” Looney said.
A recent decline in the county’s COVID-19 cases means the district could return to in-person classes, though in a phased approach, sooner than expected, he added. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, the seven-day moving average of cases in Fulton has dropped from 434.1 on July 21 to 186.1 on Aug. 20.
“The news is good. We are making progress. The rate of infection is slowly coming down,” Looney said.
Under the district’s reopening matrix, starting Sept. 8 it could shift from its current universal remote mode to Phase I, which would allow all students to spend at least 90 minutes a week meeting with their teachers in school. That phase would require Fulton to have to have 175 or less cases per 100,000.
Phases II through IV, which mandate decreasingly less virus cases, would increase face-to-face time to half a day, one day and two days per week, with the final, face-to-face phase being five days a week. Parents can opt to keep their children in virtual classes if they want to.
While Looney said he’d like to jump straight to Phase II or III if the cases drop significantly, doing so may be impossible due to the district’s requirements for meal and transportation services.
He added that the matrix will be amended with an asterisk for Phases II through IV to allow special-education students to return to in-person classes quicker since their teachers recommended it.
“Our students with special needs would be better served if we got them back to face-to-face instruction,” Looney said. “… We want to work with our staff to see if there’s a way to accomplish that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.