The results of local football contests that took place on Nov. 8:
North Atlanta 42, Chattahoochee 35
Riverwood 27, Jackson (Atlanta) 0
Woodward Academy 40, Luella 7
St. Pius 42, Stephens County 21
Westminster 31, Lovett 21
Holy Innocents’ 55, Our Lady of Mercy 0
Mount Vernon School 56, Strong Rock Christian 9
Christian Heritage 13, Whitefield Academy 7
Lithia Springs 31, North Springs 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.