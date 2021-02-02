LifeLine Animal Project, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, is getting into the Valentine’s Day act with its own version of a TV reality show, Bachelor in Pawradise.
Through Feb. 14, all pets living in LifeLine’s foster homes may be adopted for only $14, including the pet’s spay/neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations, a $250 value. The promotion applies to dogs and cats living in foster homes from all LifeLine shelters, including DeKalb and Fulton animal services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.
There are hundreds of pets to choose from who are ready to provide their new owners with a lifetime of love, and the majority are already housebroken and know some basic commands. Also, adopting a dog or cat from a foster home means you can avoid the animal shelters and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To view the foster pets available for the Bachelor in Pawradise $14 adoption promotion, visit lifelineanimal.org/adopt-a-foster.
