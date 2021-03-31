Looking for a fun way to spend spring break? LifeLine Animal Project, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, is seeking residents to serve as foster parents during the 10-day period.
April 2 through 11, LifeLine is inviting you to Spring a Dog out of the Shelter over Spring Break by giving a medium or large shelter dog a needed vacation at your home. LifeLine will provide the pet supplies and support. You just supply the love!
Participants can keep the dogs one week or longer. All LifeLine shelters are participating, including Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.
Fostering a dog provides multiple benefits, Michelle Harmon, foster supervisor at Fulton Animal Services, said in a news release.
“Taking a dog out of the shelter for a week not only lifts their spirits, but it also helps us collect valuable information about how they are in a home environment,” she said. “And this information helps us to better match each dog with their best forever family."
To sign up to foster a dog, visit lifelineanimal.org/foster-dogs and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. A member of LifeLine’s foster staff will contact you with more information.
