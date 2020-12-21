LifeLine Animal Project, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, is helping pet owners who can’t afford to take their furry friends to the veterinarian.
“The (COVID)-19) pandemic is hitting pet owners who were already struggling harder than most,” LifeLine spokeswoman Karen Hirsch said. “LifeLine Animal Project's Pets for Life program, which serves seven zip codes in Atlanta where 38% of the people live below the poverty line, has been responding to increased requests for pet food, supplies and veterinary care, which we deliver and provide free of charge.”
Many Pets for Life clients have no mode of transportation, so LifeLine comes to them. Dec. 15, the Pets for Life employees partnered with its Fulton County Animal Services Clinic staff to help bring veterinary care directly to is clients' homes. They visited with 12 pets, providing vaccinations, de-wormers, ear infection treatment, wound care, relief for itchy skin and more, Hirsch said.
So far this year, Pets for Life has provided 7,054 free medicine/medical services. The program also hit two milestones: serving its 10,000th client and 20,000th pet.
Also, through Dec. 31, Anisa International, an Atlanta-based company that designs and creates unique beauty tools and solutions, will match every donation made to LifeLine, up to $50,000, through its Twice as Nice campaign. The campaign will feature the organization’s favorite moments of 2020 made possible by these donations.
For more information, visit www.lifelineanimal.org.
