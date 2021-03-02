LifeLine Animal Project, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, is giving potential pet owners the luck of the Irish in March to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Through March 31, LifeLine is offering its Get Lucky promotion, where anyone can adopt a cat or dog for only $25. All adoptions include the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations, a $350 value, for no additional cost. The promotion is also valid on all dogs and cats in foster homes. Potential adopters will be screened to make sure pets go to loving homes.
To view available animals, visit lifelineanimal.org/adopt. Individuals may also visit the shelter but must wear a mask while doing so. However, since the number of guests allowed inside at once is limited, there may be a wait. To view the shelters’ addresses and hours, visit lifelineanimal.org/shelters.
