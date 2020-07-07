With Zoom online meetings part of the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeLine Animal Project is having its foster parents introduce their pets to potential owners virtually through its new Digital Foster Showcase program.
On two separate Saturdays once a month LifeLine, which manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, spotlights cats and kittens and dogs and puppies via Zoom, with foster parents introducing the public to their adoptable pets and answering any questions about them.
“We pick about eight foster parents to share their pets live on Zoom (some have litters of kittens or multiple dogs), and last time we did it, we had about 65 participants and many of the animals got adopted,” LifeLine spokeswoman Karen Hirsch said.
The next showcases will be held July 11 for cats and kittens and July 25 for dogs and puppies, both from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, including August and September dates, or to RSVP, visit lifelineanimal.org/showcasesaturday.
