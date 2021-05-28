With its DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters filling up, LifeLine Animal Project is offering a special deal for residents who want to adopt a dog.
June 1 through 13, LifeLine, a nonprofit that manages both shelters, is offering $20 adoptions on all dogs more than 20 pounds. All dogs will also be vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered, a $300-plus value, at no additional cost.
In May, an average of 49 animals per day have entered both shelters combined, with most being lost pets, a news release stated. Although it’s not unusual for shelters to experience an increased intake during warmer months, the increase in adoptions and foster homes during the pandemic offered shelters a reprieve in 2020.
“Last year at this time, people were stepping up in droves to adopt and foster animals,” Fulton County Animal Services Shelter Director Lara Hudson said in the release. “We knew adoptions would slow down at some point, so we are hopeful that the community will take advantage of our terrific $20 promotion and bring a best friend home while freeing up needed space at our shelters.”
Residents can choose from hundreds of dogs at the LifeLine Community Animal Center or the DeKalb and Fulton shelters who are ready to join a loving family. To view adoptable dogs, visit lifelineanimal.org/adopt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.