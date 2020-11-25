LifeLine Animal Project, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that manages the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters, is asking residents to include pets on their Black Friday shopping lists.
Through Nov. 30, LifeLine is offering free adoptions on all pets in foster homes to approved adopters as part of its annual Black Friday Foster Pet Adopt-a-thon.
Also, every pet will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, a $300 value, at no additional charge. Nearly 1,000 foster dogs and cats from DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center will be available for free adoptions. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure the animals are going to good homes.
In 2019, 472 pets were adopted during the Adopt-a-thon, and LifeLine expects to have even more adopted this year.
According to a news release, for health and safety purposes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Black Friday promotion is only valid on animals living in foster homes to prevent the usual large Black Friday crowds from gathering in the shelters. Also, individuals and families interested in adopting will never even have to set foot in a shelter.
Potential adopters can view the available pets online and directly contact foster parents with questions about the animals or to set up a meeting to possibly adopt them. LifeLine asks all foster parents and potential adopters to wear masks when meeting and stay a safe distance apart.
To view foster animals available for a free adoption, visit lifelineanimal.org/blackfriday.
