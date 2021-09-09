As Atlanta metro animal shelters continue to take in a high numbers of pets daily, two of the city’s leading animal welfare organizations, LifeLine Animal Project and Best Friends Animal Society, are teaming up to Clear the Shelters with free adoptions at all LifeLine shelters Sept. 13-19.
The waived fee is made possible, in part, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, and adoptions include the pet’s vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchip.
“We are excited to partner with Best Friends on this Clear the Shelter initiative,” LifeLine’s Fulton County Animal Services Director Lara Hudson said in a statement. “With up to 60 animals arriving daily at our county shelters, staff shortages, fewer animal transports due to COVID restrictions and more people in financial crisis needing to surrender pets, it has been a brutal summer. So it’s especially impactful to have Best Friend’s support now.”
“Best Friends is happy to provide a grant to LifeLine Animal Project to help find Atlanta area pets homes,” Fraily Rodriguez, Director of Lifesaving Centers — East, Best Friends Animal Society said in a statement. “If you’ve been considering adopting, now is the time due to a decrease in pet adoptions in shelters across the country coupled with a seasonal increase in animal intake. Add in a dramatic decrease in staff levels at shelters, which is causing reduced operations and a lower capacity for animals, and you can understand why shelters are struggling. We hope the Atlanta community will step up now for the animals.”
All of LifeLine’s shelters are participating in fee-waived adoptions, including Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta. To view animals available for adoption, for directions to the shelter and for shelter hours, visit LifeLineAnimal.org.
