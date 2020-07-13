Lidl, a discount grocery store chain, opened its new Brookhaven location earlier this month.
“We are very excited to have this new grocery store to serve this community with the high quality and low prices which people around the world have come to expect,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in a news release. “Lidl will be an asset to Brookhaven and I am looking forward to the grand opening event.”
Lidl is based in Neckarsulm, Germany, but its U.S. operations are headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Its Brookhaven store, located at 2480 Briarcliff Road NE, is the company’s eighth in Georgia and the fourth to open in metro Atlanta over the past few months, according to a news release. It opened July 8.
Lidl has been repeatedly recognized for its shopping experience. Food & Wine magazine recently ranked Lidl a Top 3 U.S. Supermarket, ahead of retailers like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods. Lidl has also won more than 500 U.S. awards for its exclusive products.
When entering the Brookhaven store, shoppers can also expect to experience the following:
♦ They will save time and money each week with Lidl’s award-winning assortment and low Lidl prices.
♦ The new food market will be a newly built store with easy-to-shop layouts that will mean a faster and more convenient shop for customers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized Lidl stores for their environmentally-friendly designs.
♦ Healthy, responsible choices, including hundreds of organic and gluten free products.
♦ American products – the majority of the high-quality products in Lidl’s assortment are proudly sourced in the U.S.
♦ Unique, European specialty items ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces, cured meats and more.
♦ The Lidl Love it Guarantee– A logo that guarantees customer satisfaction; shoppers love the product they buy – or they are entitled to a refund and a replacement.
♦ Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time, keeping the shopping experience exciting and new. The rotating non-food selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture and more.
Since it opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lidl is focused on the health and safety of its customers and employees. For more information, visit www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.
For more information on Lidl, visit www.lidl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.