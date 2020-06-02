Meet the candidates

Name, age: Barrington Martin II, 32

Occupation: special needs educator

Education: bachelor’s degree in political science from Georgia State University, 2011; taking a break from working toward getting a master’s degree in African-American studies to run for Congress

Family: single

Top three issues: universal health care, universal guaranteed income and term limits

Campaign website: www.votethedream.com

Name, age: John Lewis, 80

Occupation: District 5 U.S. House of Representatives member

Education: bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Fisk University; graduate of American Baptist Theological Seminary

Family: widower; son John Miles

Top three issues: NA

Campaign website: www.johnlewisforcongress.com