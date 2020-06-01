EDITOR:
Editor’s note: This letter was originally sent to Woodward Academy parents, employees, alumni, governing board members and retirees May 29.
It is not my custom to write reflections when school is not in session, but the events of the past week compel me to offer this statement to our community. This morning my heart is heavy for our country, as it feels our common humanity is unraveling.
For nearly three months now, we have grown weary with fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic for ourselves and our loved ones, causing us to physically distance and socially isolate ourselves at a time when we have needed to be emotionally connected more than ever. In addition, the economic consequences of the pandemic have led to dire financial circumstances for many.
On top of the many sorrows still being wrought by the pandemic, we now face the impacts of the unjust deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, a continuation of too many recent examples of African American men being judged by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character. Persons of color, especially the African American community, have a heaviness of heart, far greater than mine.
Not only do they feel more prevalently the impact of the pandemic on their community, but are confronted, yet again, with graphic video evidence of white men taking the lives of black men. We should all be outraged that we are failing as a country in our commitment to accord equity and justice to all people. Now more than ever, we continue to need Dr. (Martin Luther) King’s model for non-violence in these volatile times.
Political and cultural commentator David Brooks of The New York Times observed in his column today that "America is a diverse country joined more by a common future than by common pasts." That statement has helped me as I try to process what is happening in our culture. It has caused me to think about our mission at Woodward and what we are doing to work toward a common future.
I have remained at Woodward the last 11 years because it is my deep conviction that Woodward, more than any other educational institution in Atlanta—even in America—is doing its part with the richness of our diversity to work toward a common future by promoting character development, civil discourse and a commitment to equity and justice.
Our commitment to deep respect demands that all individuals are treated with dignity, worth and care. To be sure, we have our failings. I will not lift us up as an example of perfection in our effort to live fully the Woodward Way of respecting ourselves, each other, and our world. But we earnestly try, and I am confident the work we do here, as exemplified so magnificently by the class of 2020, will have a significant impact for generations to come.
The work before us at Woodward and beyond is urgent if we are to preserve our common humanity. In this time of national uncertainty and anguish, may we commit ourselves anew to Woodward's important mission. May we always be Atlanta at its very best by each of us treating others, in this moment especially, with greater levels of care and compassion. And in doing so, may we be a model to others of a community of care and concern for ALL people.
F. Stuart Gulley
Woodward Academy President
