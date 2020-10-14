DEAR EDITOR:
Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia was booming. Unemployment in 2019 was below 4% – and dropping to a low of 3.1%. Construction and tourism jobs were increasing. And our city centers were fast becoming hubs in the new global economy.
The virus changed all this. While claiming the lives of over 7,000 of our family and friends, the shutdown that resulted sent the state's economy into a tailspin. Through the sheer will of our entrepreneurs and workers, we're bouncing back from April's high of 12.6% unemployment. But thousands of Georgians remain without jobs or are underemployed.
Now our workers face a new threat, this time from Washington. As Democrats eye a sweep of Congress and the White House, they are planning to open the floodgates to cheap foreign labor. To stop them, we need to do everything we can to keep the Senate in GOP hands.
President Trump took office promising tough enforcement of the nation's immigration laws: No more catch-and-release for serial immigration offenders. And he has largely kept that promise.
The Biden/Harris team promises to reverse course. They aim to make a joke of our borders and immigration laws. The campaign has already proposed amnesty for the 11 million illegal aliens here.
The Biden/Harris campaign is also seeking a massive expansion of legal immigration: more green cards, an unprecedented quintupling of refugee admissions, and an increase in allotments of low-skilled, non-agricultural guest worker visas.
The impact of these changes would be devastating for Georgians still looking for jobs. Immigrant competition for work would be especially harmful to the state's large African American and Hispanic communities, who make up a disproportionate share of the labor force in the sectors most affected by the influx of foreign workers.
None of this seems to faze Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, who has fully embraced the Biden/Harris immigration agenda.
In contrast, Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue understands the hardships faced by America's workers. He has stated, unequivocally, that "our immigration system must respond to the needs of our economy, while protecting American workers." He has introduced legislation to scale back low-skilled legal immigration and strengthen border security.
Perdue understands that Americans are hurting -- and that inviting even more workers to compete with them is a recipe for economic misery. Voters can defend their jobs by returning him to a GOP majority in the Senate.
Stone Washington
Sandy Springs
