The Landmark Christian School girls’ volleyball team recently returned from the inaugural Pacelli Volleyball Tournament with the championship trophy.
The Lady War Eagles entered the tournament, held Sept. 12 at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus, with a 10-4 record. In the championship match, Landmark faced First Presbyterian Day, the only team it had lost to in the tourney, and won 2-0.
“We are grateful to St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School for hosting such an outstanding tournament,” Landmark head coach Joshua Corder said in a news release. “We were able to finish our midseason stretch with a great tournament first-place finish.
“These girls just finished a nine-game stint that spanned 13 days. I am extremely proud of our team for their perseverance and determination. This team is continuing to find its identity and we expect that it will lead us to a strong second half of the season.”
The Lady War Eagles were led on offense by sophomore Iyanna Garvin of Fairburn, who has a hitting percentage of.422, and on defense by senior Emilie Higgs of Tyrone, who has 167 digs this season. Freshman Destiny McKenzie of Fairburn and senior Rachel Hebbelthwaite of Tyrone both had 26 kills apiece. Freshman Gabbie Grooms of Sharpsburg set a career-high with 23 assists in the championship against the First Presbyterian.
